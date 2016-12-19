THEFTS AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTED

12/19/2016

On Friday, Punxsutawney State Police investigated an incident of criminal mischief at a residence on Barilar Road in Young Township. Investigators say that 67 year old man reported that his railroad ties were damaged, estimating $100 worth of damages.

Also that day, Punxsutawney State Police investigated a theft at a residence located on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township. Troopers say a 45 year old man reported that 28 tires, a torpedo heater, and a disassembled go cart were taken from his garage.

Later that evening, Punxsutawney State Police say that a 31 year old woman reported 9 fentanyl patches and a black iPhone stolen from her South Street residence in Timblin Borough.