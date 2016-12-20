FIRE DAMAGES GARAGE IN ANITA

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit was unable to determine the cause of a garage fire yesterday morning in Anita.

The McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid companies responded and extinguished the fire. The fire caused severe damage to the second story of the garage with heavy water damage to the first floor.

Investigators were able to establish the origin of the fire. However, the cause is undetermined pending further inspection.

No injuries were reported. The hydrant closest to the structure would not operate so the fire department had to use the hydrant on SR 310. SR 310 was closed for a period of time because the hydrant was located along the opposite side of the roadway. PSP and React directed traffic until the water company could get the hydrant fixed, and then SR 310 was reopened.

The owner of the garage does have insurance on the garage. Damage is estimated at $75,000.