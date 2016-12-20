REYNOLDSVILLE MAN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING SAMARITANS, DAMAGING POLICE CRUISER

A Reynoldsville man faces charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other related charges following an incident in Winslow Township Sunday night.

DuBois State Police say two men tried to help 32 year old Jorden Michael Bogacki after he wrecked his car on Wayne road while driving under the influence. Troopers say that’s when Bogacki became combative and attempted to stab the 71 year old Reynoldsville man and 29 year old DuBois man who arrived on the scene to assist.

Authorities say that while holding a knife, Bogacki also threatened to kill the men before he fled the scene on foot.

Troopers located Bogacki, and while he was being taken into custoday, police say he damaged a state police patrol vehicle.

Bogacki faces nine related charges including DUI, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threats.

He is currently being lodged in the Jefferson County jail with $25,000 straight cash bond.