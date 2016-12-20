RENDA RADIO TEAMS UP WITH MAKE-A-WISH FOR ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN

12/20/2016

Holding up a 25 year tradition, Renda Radio was involved in the annual Make-A-Wish Light Up a Child’s Life Campaign last week. We were happy and proud to resume our role as one of the vehicles to disseminate the message and to help fuel the power of a wish.

Tony Renda was honored with a meritorious service award for 25 years commitment to the community and to the Make-A-Wish organization. Mr. Renda was present for the award and thanked the organization for allowing his organization to assist and that “it’s all about the children after all.”

The weeklong fundraising campaign for the Punxsutawney Area area raised $64,616.80. Make-A-Wish regional manager, Lindsey Herzing said, “I just want to thank everyone in the community for supporting our campaign in its 25th year.”