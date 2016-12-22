MEGAN'S LAW ALERT IN OIL CITY

12/22/2016

A Megan’s Law Alert has been released to notify residents that a registered sex offender has reported a residence in the Oil City area.

31-year-old Scott William Smith, reported a residence on Central Avenue in Oil City. He is registered as a Sexually Violent Predator. A Sexually Violent Predator is required to register for life.

On May 23, 2013, he was convicted of Aggravated Indecent Assault where the complainant was less than 16 and older than four.

Smith is white, 6’5″, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith is not wanted by police.