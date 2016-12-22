PARKING A CENTRAL ISSUE IN BROOKVILLE COUNCIL MEETING

Parking was a controversial issue at Tuesday’s Brookville Borough Council meeting and not just for the new parking ordinance. Council tabled the new ordinance until next month.

This time it's free parking on main street for those doing holiday shopping. Some people thought parking on Main Street was free in December, but there was a mix-up and tickets were issued.

Council approved a request by the Brookville Civic Club back in October to allow free parking on Main Street on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in December and from Dec. 23-Dec. 31.

The civic club was responsible for bagging the meters so that holiday shoppers could park for free. The mix up in the plan occurred when because some civic club members placed bags on the Main Street meters on Monday, Dec. 19.

When the mistake was discovered, the parking bags were removed and some vehicles that were parked in those spots were ticketed.

Borough Police Chief Jason Brown said the tickets would be addressed individually. The Chief was out of town on that Monday and asked anyone ticketed “who may have questions about it should call him at 1-814-849-5323