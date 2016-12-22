DRUG SMUGGLING AT CLARION COUNTY JAIL AGAIN

For the second time in less than a month, a Lucinda man stands accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs into the Clarion County Jail

Explore clarion.com tells us that charges were filed against 52 year old Gregory W. Bloom in late November. That incident is part of an ongoing investigation which alleges that Bloom provided controlled substances and contraband to a known inmate who then smuggled the items into the Clarion County Jail after returning from work release.

The known inmate stated that Bloom delivered the contraband and controlled substances to the place she was working while on work release. At the alleged direction of Bloom’s girlfriend, 34 year old Amanda L. Gauthier of Marienville she said that once inside the jail, the inmate said she transferred the heroin, tobacco, and Kratom to Gauthier. According to the National Institute On Drug Abuse, Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, with leaves that contain psychoactive opioid compounds.

Cellular records acquired by authorities corroborated the inmate’s verbal account with numerous text messages between she and Bloom on days that she was out on work release.

Bloom was arraigned on six charges Tuesday including 2 felony counts of Conspiracy, and five felony 2 counts of contraband/controlled substance.

Unable to post $95,000 cash bail, Bloom was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 3 before Judge Schill.

As of early Wednesday morning, no new charges have been filed against Gauthier. She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on a probation violation.