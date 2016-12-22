COOPERSTOWN TEEN ACCUSED OF RAPE

12/22/2016

A Cooperstown man is facing attempted rape of a child and related charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred on Pine Valley Lane, in Jackson Township, Venango County.

Explore Venango.com tells us that Franklin State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old James Perry Fulton.

During an interview by a Forensic Interviewer at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the victim stated that Fulton “tried to rape her.”

She said that Fulton invited her and her brother to his house located on Pine Valley Lane, in Jackson Township.

According to the complaint, when she and her brother arrived at the house, Fulton told her brother to stay in the living room, so he could talk to her about Christmas presents. Fulton then took her to a bedroom, shut the door, and put a TV in front of it.

The victim stated that Fulton “told her to sit on the bed, and then he pushed her over on her back.” At this point, Fulton allegedly attempted to have inappropriate sexual contact.

The victim’s brother tried to get into the bedroom to tell Fulton that the UPS truck pulled up with packages, and he couldn’t get in. He yelled for Fulton again and Fulton went out of the bedroom. The victim ran from the residence.

The victim said that her brother caught up to her. She told him what happened, and her brother told their mother what happened. The complaint states that she then called the police.

Fulton was interviewed at Franklin State police on December 15, and the complaint says that he “made statements against his own interest.”

Fulton was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. He faces three charges including rape of a child.

Bail was denied for “safety of victim and threat to society.”

Fulton is currently lodged in the Venango County Jail.