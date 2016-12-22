THREE PEOPLE INJURED IN VEHICLE CRASH

|
Two children and one woman were injured in a one car accident yesterday afternoon.
This happened on route 410 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.
Punxsutawney State Police say a 30 year old Clearfield woman fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a ditch. The driver and both children were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Both children were in child safety seats. The driver did receive a citation.
Big Run Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.