THREE PEOPLE INJURED IN VEHICLE CRASH

12/22/2016

Two children and one woman were injured in a one car accident yesterday afternoon.

This happened on route 410 in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

Punxsutawney State Police say a 30 year old Clearfield woman fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a ditch. The driver and both children were transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS for suspected minor injuries.

Both children were in child safety seats. The driver did receive a citation.

Big Run Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.