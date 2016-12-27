CHILD PRESENT DURING DRUG BUST IN FRANKLIN

12/27/2016

Franklin Police allegedly found heroin and crack cocaine in a residence with a four year old present.

ExploreVenango.com tells us that on December 21, the Franklin Police Department was assisting Probation and Parole with a search at 26-year-old Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell’s apartment on Arbor Circle.

When agents attempted to put 26 year old Daquan L. McNair, of Warren, Ohio in handcuffs, he ran from the apartment. During the pursuit, McNair allegedly tried to throw Heroin and Crack Cocaine into the woods, but the drugs were found. Following arrest, police say marijuana was found in his possession.

Another female, 26-year-old Sha Nell Denis Ronay Jones, of Warren, Ohio, who was also involved in the incident, was later allegedly found to have a small amount of marijuana on her person, according to police.

Franklin Police allegedly found heroin and cocaine, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the apartment.

According to police, Caldwell’s four-year-old daughter was in the apartment.

Caldwell faces four charges including endangering welfare of children and possession with intent to distribute. Bail was denied, as she violated parole. She is currently being lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Sha Jones faces two drug related charges. She was unable to post $15,000.00 bail. Jones is lodged in the Venango County Jail.

McNair faces four charges including resisting arrest. He was unable to post $50,000.00 bail. McNair is also lodged in the Venango County Jail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.