MISSING PUNXSY MAN FOUND SAFE IN WEST VIRGINIA

12/27/2016

A Punxsutawney man who went missing a week ago has been found safe in West Virginia, according to Punxsutawney Borough Police.

Police were searching for 32 year old Aaron Skerkavich who was last seen during the evening of Monday, December 19, by hotel staff at the Days Inn on Waterworks Road in Somerset, Pa.

Skerkavich’s family had not heard from him since 2:30 p.m. on December 19 when he sent a text message to his fiancée.

No other information was provided.