INDIANA COUNTY STATE POLICE MAKE DRUG BUSTS

12/27/2016

Indiana State Police had two big days on the drug front.

Anthony Jamal Sands of Allegheny County was arrested for drug possession on December 19th in White Township Indiana County.

Authorities say he had 150 suspected heroin stamp bags on his person. No other details were available.

The following day on Azalea Lane in White Township, state police arrested Ursula Jean Guntrum of Indiana County for alleged Drug Possession with intent to deliver.

Troopers say she had an estimated $13,000 in U.S. currency of a bulk amount of heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and additional incriminating items in her possession.