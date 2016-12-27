INJURIES RESULT FROM CRASH IN HENDERSON TOWNSHIP

One person was seriously injured and at least three others suffered minor injuries in a two car accident Christmas Eve in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.

Clearfield State Police say the near head-on collision occurred on Route 119. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage from the accident.

Authorities speculate the crash happened when a 28 year old Punxsutawney man crossed into the oncoming lane and impacted another other vehicle. The driver was seriously injured and had to be transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by EMS. One passenger in his vehicle, a 31 year old Emporium man was also treated for minor injuries.

Two people in the second vehicle, a 23 year old woman and 23 year old man, both of Duncannon, were treated for minor injuries. The third passenger, a child, was transported to hospital by EMS, as a precautionary measure. It is not known if the child was injured. Troopers say a child safety seat was used.