FOSTER TEENS REPORTED AS RUNAWAYS

12/27/2016

Two foster juveniles have been reported as runaways.

Punxsutawney state police say sometime between 1:00am and 5:30am on Christmas Day, 14 year old Jesse Lee Goff and 17 year old Jacob Allen Bradford left their foster parent’s residence on Porter Road.

Information was received that they may possibly be in the Clearfield Area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Punxsutawney State Police at 814-938-0510.