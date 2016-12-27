DUBOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE GARAGE BREAK-IN

12/27/2016

DuBois State Police are investigating a break-in that happened at a Huston Township garage.

Troopers say someone broke into a garage at a residence of a 57-year-old woman on Woodward Road, near Penfield, Clearfield County sometime overnight last Thursday.

Investigators say, once inside, they entered and damaged the woman's vehicle.

Police say the thief took undisclosed items from the vehicle.

Authorities list no estimate of the loss or damage to property in the incident, only that the investigation continues.