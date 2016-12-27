THIEFS TAKE CHRISTMAS GIFTS IN SNYDER TOWNSHIP

12/27/2016

DuBois State Police say they are investigating what amounts to a 'Grinch'-like burglary in Snyder Township.

Troopers say someone entered the home of a couple along Thomas Drive, Snyder Township, Jefferson County and made off with five black garbage bags full of wrapped Christmas gifts.

The theft was discovered Christmas Eve.

Authorities do not give an estimate of the loss or whether there was any other damage during the break-in.

Troopers ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have other information to contact the DuBois Barracks at 814-371-4652.